Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea opens in Berkeley

A new spot to score fruit tea and boba near the UC Berkeley campus has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea, the fresh addition is located at 2516 Bancroft Way, right next to Jamba Juice.
The Taiwan-based chain recently debuted in the United States, with shops open in New York and now California.
On the menu, expect items like Sun Moon Lake Black Tea, Pouchong Green Tea, Lugu Oolong Tea and Roselle Lemonade. Customize your drink with add-ons like tapioca pearls, aiyu jelly and grass jelly, then adjust the sweetness to your palate. For those looking for a caffeine fix, lattes and macchiatos are also available.
The newcomer has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Thomas C. wrote, "Their signature brown sugar milk tea is only served at certain times of the day, but it's worth waiting for. The sugar syrup adds an addicting aroma to a well-balanced milk tea. I really like the base quality on their drinks here. Everything tastes so fresh."
Traci K. added, "The Yifang fruit tea is delicious, refreshing and unique. Yum! Would order again! The Mudflip brown sugar boba milk tea is also very yum! The brown sugar gives the boba a unique flavor that you don't get anywhere else."
Head on over to check it out: Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
