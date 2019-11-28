BREAKING NEWS
Food & Drink
Chef creates edible chocolate iPhone case
KGO
If your Thanksgiving dessert isn't enough for you, how about eating your iPhone case?
OK, not just any iPhone case, but this 100 percent edible chocolate case built for iPhone 11.
Its creator is Matt Adlard, a YouTube cook and judge on the Food Network.
Report a correction or typo
food & drink
iphone
chocolate
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
