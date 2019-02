Your daily dose of cute: Puppies up for adoption now in the Bay Area

Updated an hour ago

Interested in adopting a pet -- or just looking at some cute puppies? Good news! There are dozens of puppies for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Francisco.Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.---Big Pups!, Husky & German Shepherd Dog MixThese big pups are female husky & German shepherd mixes living at Bad Rap in Oakland, CA. They're all spayed, and they get along well with other dogs and children.Here's a note from their caretaker:Read more about how to adopt at Petfinder Kona Coffee is a tiny pit bull terrier currently living at the California Pit Bull Rescue in Oakland, CA. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she gets along with other dogs, cats, and children.Notes from her caretaker:Read more about how to adopt at Petfinder Sutter is a male pit bull terrier and shepherd mix currently living at the East Bay SPCA's Oakland Adoption Center. His vaccinations are up-to-date, and he's neutered.Notes from Sutter's caretaker:Read more about how to adopt at Petfinder Rico is a playful boy living at Stonecliffe Animal Rescue in Dublin, CA. His vaccinations are up to date and he's neutered. He gets along well with other dogs.Notes from Rico's caretaker:Read more about how to adopt at Petfinder Simba is a curious little girl currently living at Unidos Para Los Animales in Kensington, CA. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she's spayed. She gets along with other dogs, cats, and children.Notes from Simba's caretaker:Read more about how to adopt on Petfinder Hobbes is a boxer & Labrador retriever mix living at Pound Puppy Rescue in Redwood City, CA. He's neutered, and his vaccinations are up to date. He gets along well with other dogs.Notes from his caretakers:Read more about how to adopt at Petfinder ---