FOOD & DRINK

Your guide to 5 new spots in Palo Alto, with spirits, small plates and sweets

Maum. | Adrienne H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get to know the newest food and drink establishments in Palo Alto? From a high-end Korean restaurant to a spot for sweet treats, read on for a list of the newest businesses to make their debuts near you.

Maum



Photo: adrienne h./Yelp

Stop by 322 University Ave. and you'll find Maum, a new high-end, tasting menu Korean spot. It comes courtesy of owners Brian and Grace Koo. According to Eater SF, the kitchen is helmed by chefs Michael and Meichih Kim, who both have extensive fine dining resumes.

On the menu, expect oyster with tangerine kimchi, corn tartlet and Maum reserve caviar with potato and biscuit. For your main course, sample the sablefish abalone and the gochujang duck "dduckgalbi" scallion salad. Wash it all down with strawberry buttermilk or buckwheat barley.

Teaquation & Tonic
Photo: teaquation & tonic/Yelp

New to 115 Hamilton Ave. is Teaquation & Tonic, a breakfast and brunch spot offering spirits and small plates. Signature drinks include Mont Rouge with strawberry, hibiscus, orange and green tea, and Purple Rain with blackberry, hibiscus, grapes and green tea.

In addition to the cocktails, visitors can expect a selection of fine wines produced by leading boutique vineyards from regions all around Italy, a beer menu that has a mix of American and European brews and a variety of fruit flavors and gluten-free choices.

Pair your drink with a dessert. Options include strawberry shortcake, made with hibiscus, white chocolate, green tea and milk. Or, check out the mango mousse, topped with white chocolate, green tea and milk.

Sun of Wolf
Photo: c c./Yelp

Wander over to 406 California Ave. in Evergreen Park and you'll find Sun of Wolf, a Mexican restaurant. Starters include pescado crudo: hamachi tostadas with avocado puree, mango-citrus salsa, drizzled with guajillo-infused oils. Or, try the camaron, which is sauteed in chile negro butter and pancetta.

For your main course, try the Maja lasagna, which includes sun-dried tomatoes, wild mushrooms and spinach in house sauce. Cheeseburgers, rib-eye, tacos and more are also available. (Find the full menu here.)

Onigilly
Photo: koji k./Yelp

New addition Onigilly Palo Alto is a Japanese spot that's located at 164 University Ave. It has four other outposts in San Francisco.

For those who are unfamiliar, the eatery specializes in the traditional Japanese fast food known as onigiri, or rice balls, that dates back over 2,300 years, when samurai carried them during war for a quick meal. The dish is made with pressed rice and a savory filling wrapped up in seaweed. The flavors at Onigilly include Japanese traditional pickled plum, hijiki seaweed, fusion teriyaki chicken, spicy shrimp and spicy bacon with garlic, and more.

Lottie's Creamery
Photo: ken l./Yelp

Head over to 240 Stanford Shopping Center and you'll find Lottie's Creamery, a new spot to score handcrafted, artisan ice cream made using local ingredients. Sundaes come topped with hot chocolate fudge, caramel sauce, house-made whipped cream and a cherry on top. Floats are also available. Flavors include vanilla bean, Thai iced tea, roasted strawberry, lemon marshmallow and more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinePalo Alto
FOOD & DRINK
Palm Açai Café opens its doors in Berkeley
National Cheese Pizza Day
7th West brings an affordable event space with bites and beer to Oakland
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Report: Raiders threaten to leave Oakland early if city files lawsuit
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Sweet-tooths rejoice! Candytopia experience arrives in San Francisco
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard
Bay Area Army veteran who encouraged Kap to take a knee addresses new Nike ad
AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster highs coming
Show More
Reports: Palo Alto plane crash survivors are mother and daughter, pilot killed
SoCal couple arrested for allegedly carjacking Uber in Sausalito, parking it in SF
Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall in Mississippi; 1 death reported from storm
Timeline of Kaepernick's push for social justice
Mystery Writers Conference to help wordsmiths network in Corte Madera
More News