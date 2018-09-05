Your guide to 5 new spots in Palo Alto, with spirits, small plates and sweets

Maum
Photo: adrienne h./Yelp
Stop by 322 University Ave. and you'll find Maum, a new high-end, tasting menu Korean spot. It comes courtesy of owners Brian and Grace Koo. According to Eater SF, the kitchen is helmed by chefs Michael and Meichih Kim, who both have extensive fine dining resumes.
On the menu, expect oyster with tangerine kimchi, corn tartlet and Maum reserve caviar with potato and biscuit. For your main course, sample the sablefish abalone and the gochujang duck "dduckgalbi" scallion salad. Wash it all down with strawberry buttermilk or buckwheat barley.
Teaquation & Tonic
Photo: teaquation & tonic/Yelp
New to 115 Hamilton Ave. is Teaquation & Tonic, a breakfast and brunch spot offering spirits and small plates. Signature drinks include Mont Rouge with strawberry, hibiscus, orange and green tea, and Purple Rain with blackberry, hibiscus, grapes and green tea.
In addition to the cocktails, visitors can expect a selection of fine wines produced by leading boutique vineyards from regions all around Italy, a beer menu that has a mix of American and European brews and a variety of fruit flavors and gluten-free choices.
Pair your drink with a dessert. Options include strawberry shortcake, made with hibiscus, white chocolate, green tea and milk. Or, check out the mango mousse, topped with white chocolate, green tea and milk.
Sun of Wolf
Photo: c c./Yelp
Wander over to 406 California Ave. in Evergreen Park and you'll find Sun of Wolf, a Mexican restaurant. Starters include pescado crudo: hamachi tostadas with avocado puree, mango-citrus salsa, drizzled with guajillo-infused oils. Or, try the camaron, which is sauteed in chile negro butter and pancetta.
For your main course, try the Maja lasagna, which includes sun-dried tomatoes, wild mushrooms and spinach in house sauce. Cheeseburgers, rib-eye, tacos and more are also available. (Find the full menu here.)
Onigilly
Photo: koji k./Yelp
New addition Onigilly Palo Alto is a Japanese spot that's located at 164 University Ave. It has four other outposts in San Francisco.
For those who are unfamiliar, the eatery specializes in the traditional Japanese fast food known as onigiri, or rice balls, that dates back over 2,300 years, when samurai carried them during war for a quick meal. The dish is made with pressed rice and a savory filling wrapped up in seaweed. The flavors at Onigilly include Japanese traditional pickled plum, hijiki seaweed, fusion teriyaki chicken, spicy shrimp and spicy bacon with garlic, and more.
Lottie's Creamery
Photo: ken l./Yelp
Head over to 240 Stanford Shopping Center and you'll find Lottie's Creamery, a new spot to score handcrafted, artisan ice cream made using local ingredients. Sundaes come topped with hot chocolate fudge, caramel sauce, house-made whipped cream and a cherry on top. Floats are also available. Flavors include vanilla bean, Thai iced tea, roasted strawberry, lemon marshmallow and more.