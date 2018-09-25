Your guide to Cupertino's newest eateries, with ice cream, shawarma and more

Creamistry
Photo: creamistry/Yelp
Ice cream chain Creamistry has opened a new shop at 10815 N. Wolfe Road. The handcrafted ice cream is made to order and prepared using liquid nitrogen.
Ordering is simple: Choose your base, flavor and then add toppings and upgrades. Flavors include Birthday Cake, Cheesecake, Cookie Butter, Cookies and Cream, Tiramisu, Black Cherry, Fresh Banana, Strawberry, Coconut, Nutella, Pure-Roasted Pistachio and more. A wide selection of vegan, dairy-free and organic options are available.
Pre-made treats are also on offer. Try the Elemint, made with mint ice cream, Oreo cookies, chocolate chips and fudge. Caffeine lovers can look forward to the Quantum Coffee, made with milk coffee ice cream, almonds and caramel.
Radhe Chaat
Photo: mike m./Yelp
Radhe Chaat is an Indian eatery that recently debuted at 10251 S. De Anza Blvd. On the menu, find three spinach, methi and mint onion paratha: a flat, thick piece of unleavened bread fried on a griddle. Other noteworthy options include bhatura, a fluffy, deep-fried leavened bread, often eaten with chickpea curry, chole or channe; pani puri; and aloo tikki chana. (Find the full menu here.)
Dish N Dash
Photo: ron o./Yelp
Dish N Dash is a modern Middle Eastern eatery that's located at 20750 Stevens Creek Blvd. This California-based franchise offers appetizers like chicken rolls, Mediterranean wings, lamb kibbeh and cauliflower buffalo wings. Falafel, veggie and chicken shawarma wraps are also available at the counter-service spot. (Find the full menu here.)
Curry Pizza House
Photo: curry pizza house/Yelp
Wander over to 20080 Stevens Creek Blvd., Suite 106, and you'll find Curry Pizza House, a spot to score pizza, salads and chicken wings. The family-owned eatery has five other California locations.
Pizzas include Premium Veggie, topped with red sauce, cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, red onions, diced tomatoes and artichokes; Classic Combination with salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, red onion, linguica, sausage and beef; and Chicken Supreme, topped with white sauce, chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes and green onion.