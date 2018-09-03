Your guide to Sausalito's top 4 spots for seafood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood sources in Sausalito, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Fish
Photo: edna c./Yelp
Topping the list is Fish. Located at 350 Harbor Drive, the bar and eatery is the most popular seafood spot in Sausalito, boasting four stars out of 2,084 reviews on Yelp.
Most of the restaurant's seating consists of picnic tables on an outdoor patio directly over the water. According to its website, the local favorite is dedicated to sustainable seafood and local organic produce -- and features menu items like fish tacos served on organic tortillas with cabbage and roasted tomatillos; butter fried oysters with steamed farm eggs and wild mushroom bread pudding; and Dungeness crab-stuffed torpedo rolls served with organic butter.
Take it from Yelper John O., who reviewed Fish on Aug. 12: "I love this place -- I literally come to Sausalito just for this place! The fish is all very fresh and the menus are made daily, depending on what they have caught. If they have it I recommend the grilled crab. Great outside seating and ambiance right on the waterside in the marina."
2. Scoma's
Photo: Scott V./Yelp
Next up is Scoma's, situated at 588 Bridgeway. With four stars out of 737 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
Featuring another location in Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, this waterfront establishment features high-end seafood dishes like prawn cocktails with horseradish cocktail sauce; Dungeness crab parfaits with avocado, tarragon and Meyer lemon sabayon; Canadian lobster tails with lemon butter and jasmine rice; and pan-seared Alaskan halibut topped with crab meat and chive butter. A selection of fresh oysters on the half shell are also on offer.
3. Lighthouse Cafe
Photo: Elaine N./Yelp
Lighthouse Cafe, located at 1311 Bridgeway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 556 reviews. Situated right next to the harbor, be prepared for a line at this popular eatery, especially on the weekends. It has a second daytime cafe in Corte Madera.
Mostly a breakfast spot, seafood lovers will find clam chowder; pickled herring in wine sauce; curry herring with eggs and apples; and Norwegian smoked salmon with creamed spinach.
4. Tommy's Wok
Photo: Geoff G./Yelp
Last but not least is Tommy's Wok, a Chinese restaurant that has a section of its menu dedicated to shellfish. This joint is another go-to, with four stars out of 264 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3001 Bridgeway to see for yourself.
Tucked away on the northern end of Bridgeway, this local haunt features traditional Chinese fare like cellophane noodles with Dungeness crab; Dungeness crab meat lettuce wraps; mango prawns; and orange roughy in black bean sauce.