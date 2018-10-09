FOOD & DRINK

Youth basketball academy 'Empower Me' now open in Lower Pac Heights

Photo: Jerome G./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new basketball-oriented youth program has debuted in San Francisco. Called Empower Me Academy, the new arrival is located at 800 Presidio Ave. in Lower Pac Heights.

According to its website, the program is broken into three parts, targeted at student-athletes of various ages.

Potential students start with an evaluation consisting of basic drills, with the goal of determining if the program is a good fit for them. After a successful evaluation, students move into exclusive private or semi-private training.

Finally, after gaining familiarity with the academy, students are offered year-long courses to hone their skills. (Find the description of the training courses here.)

The academy also notes its emphasis on improving students' "attitude, commitment, and discipline ... ultimately, our student-athletes become well-rounded leaders and adults, successful on the court and in life."

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new basketball training academy is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Kaylene P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 26, wrote, "Coach Jerrome is an amazing coach and mentor. He is concerned not only with kids improving their technical skills, but even more so, with developing personal attributes of determination, positive attitude and leadership."

Yelper Rita G. added, "We appreciate the personalized attention at Empower Academy. It is a premium experience. They have great coaches that meet each player where they are to develop their basketball skills and to develop them as leaders and good citizens."

Empower Me Academy is now open at 800 Presidio Ave., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
