YouTube Vlogger Brett Cap shares his favorite healthy recipes!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Known for his plant-based food preparation videos and "how to" fitness guides, YouTube vlogger, Brett Cap is dedicated to creating helpful content surrounding health and wellness. With over half a million subscribers and counting, Brett continues to share his passion for creating content that entertains, trains, and helps viewers reach their goals.

Hailing from the East Coast and currently based in LA, Brett recently visited San Francisco for the first time to share his signature recipes with Bay Area LIFE. According to the fitness guru, tofu is one of the most versatile proteins within the plant-based diet. Watch and learn how to make three distinct tofu dishes using the same ingredients!

Check out Brett's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/brettcap

Instagram and Twitter: @brettcap

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brettcap

A special thanks to Hotel Zetta!

About the property:
The vibrant décor and sustainable architecture of the boutique Union Square hotel lend an innovative, creative vibe, while the high-tech conveniences, oversize guestrooms and plush pillow top beds keep things modern and always relaxed. Located in the heart of San Francisco's famously techy-savvy SoMa district and walking distance to Union Square and Moscone Convention Center, Hotel Zetta invites style-seeking travelers and local professionals to work, connect, play and get inspired during their stay in our boutique hotel.
For more information, visit https://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/en/zetta
