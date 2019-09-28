WATCH: Home security footage shows 8-year-old boy survive hit and run in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- A neighbor's home security camera captures a pick-up truck hitting an 8-year-old boy in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The video may be disturbing to watch but the boy only suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

"It just really shocked me and it made me want to cry," said the neighbor Alana Reid.

Reid shared the footage with KTVX.

"When the neighbor called me that he'd gotten hit, he says can you look up on the camera and see if you have any video of it'," said Reid.

The video shows the child being knocked to the ground and then getting up and running away.

"I think he didn't even realize he'd been hit the way he got up and moved," said Reid.

It then appears the driver gets out and speaks to the boy but later leaves.

Salt Lake City police say the driver has since turned himself in.

Reid, a school crossing guard, has this advice for drivers.

"Please go slow especially in the neighborhoods especially at school crossings, said Reid. "You could hit a child and how would that make you feel?"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahhit and runneighborcar accidentchild injuredsurveillancehit and run accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating shooting near De Anza High School that left 3 injured
String of San Francisco restaurants closing their doors
LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area
Klay Thompson's new shoe dropping soon
Bruce Bochy honored with key to the city
Pilot injured after plane crashes onto Hwy 99 in Modesto
Maná rocks San Jose, fans fill SAP Center
Show More
Hayward affordable housing to break ground at site of former Mervyn's
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
Dr. Jill Biden visits multiple Bay Area fundraisers
Flight from JFK makes emergency landing due to unruly passenger
More TOP STORIES News