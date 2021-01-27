Arts & Entertainment

'For Life' confronts the challenge of COVID-19 behind bars

By Sandy Kenyon
NEW YORK -- ABC's 'For Life' is back with all-new episodes as COVID-19 hits Bellmore Prison.

After an urgent call from Bellmore concerning the growing pandemic, Aaron enlists Safiya's help and heads back to the prison to investigate. Meanwhile Marie faces a choice: Expose her family to the virus or go all-in at the hospital.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon talked to series stars Nicholas Pinnock and Indira Varma as well as creator and executive producer Hank Steinberg and executive producers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Isaac Wright Jr. about the upcoming season.

EMBED More News Videos

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon talks to series creator Hank Steinberg and executive producers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Isaac Wright Jr. about the upcoming season



Wrongfully convicted prisoner-turned-litigator and social crusader Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) continues his fight and embarks on a more personal journey in season two of "For Life."

Aaron is motivated by the hope of being reunited with his family and reclaiming a life of freedom to take up the mantle against systemic injustice from outside the prison walls.

ABC's 'For Life' airs Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET | 9:00 p.m. CT. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Lightning, more rain still on the way to Bay Area
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Bay Area man charged with stockpiling weapons, explosives
Winter storm brings snow to Napa Valley
Strongest storm of season triggers flooding, power outages
Santa Cruz Co. avoids major damage, evacuation orders still stand
Video captures flooding, winds and downpours from Bay Area storm
Show More
Actress Cloris Leachman dead at 94
CA health worker dies after getting 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine, report says
AccuWeather forecast: Strongest section of storm ending, showers continue
Biden signs executive orders to cut US oil, gas and coal emissions
Thousands of PG&E customers lose power amid Bay Area storm
More TOP STORIES News