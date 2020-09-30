auto recall

Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

DETROIT -- Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford's F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair. F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.

Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveauto recallu.s. & worldford
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
Brake problems push Ford to recall 562,000 vehicles
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Zantac pulled for possible carcinogen, what to do if your car is recalled during novel coronavirus, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Ford recalls F-150 trucks due to headlight issue, 'voice cloning' allows scammers to create convincing fakes, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live updates: Glass Fire threatens Calistoga as winds expected to worsen
SF opening indoor dining today with restrictions
Hotter, drier Bay Area weather could set stage for more wildfires
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Police activity closes all eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge in SF
Young Bay Area voters weigh in on contentious presidential debate
Coronavirus updates: Palo Alto schools move closer to in-person learning
Show More
Firefighters hold line on Glass Fire on Hwy 29 in Napa Co.
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Trump takes aim at Oakland, calls city 'violent' during 1st debate
Map shows scope of Glass Fire's damage
Prosecutor: Breonna Taylor jury audio to be released Friday
More TOP STORIES News