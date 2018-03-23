EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3252546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man who was killed in a fiery crash at Travis AFB's main gate has been identified as 51-year-old Hafiz Kazi.

Officials said a 51-year-old former Bay Area resident who drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and gasoline cans through the main gate at Travis AFB has been identified.Authorities extracted a video from his cell phone and are analyzing it to try and see if it could help point to a motive. Sources wouldn't offer any details about the video.During a press conference Friday, officials said the driver had no known links to terrorism.FBI agent Sean Ragan said Hafiz Kazi was found dead inside the Kia minivan Wednesday evening shortly after rolling slowly through the main gate of Travis Air Force Base and crashing.Ragan said five propane tanks, three one-gallon size gas cans and several lighters were found in the van along with three phones and a gym bag with "personal effects."Ragan said "we don't have any nexus to terrorism at this point," but investigators haven't determined a motive."Why did this individual end up at the front gate of Travis Air Force Base on fire, that's something we want to know, and the public wants to know," Ragan said.Ragan said Kazi lived throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and has lived in the United States since 1993. He said Kazi is a native of India who was a permanent legal resident of the United States.Ragan said they have been unable to find any of Kazi's family living in the United States. A family member in India has been notified of Kazi's death, Ragan said. He said Kazi appeared to work as a cab driver in the past, but that investigators haven't determined if he was currently employed."There is no evidence of religious affiliation," Ragan said. "As of right now, we know of no other associates."About 10,000 people live and work on the base 55 miles northeast of San Francisco.