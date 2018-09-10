Former cop held on bail after allegedly trying to run down officers at Gilroy school

A Gilroy police cruiser is seen after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, September 9, 2018. (KGO-TV)

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) --
A former police officer is being held on $250,000 bail after allegedly trying to run down police officers during a confrontation at Gilroy high school.

The suspect is identified as 42-year old Chad Browning. He last worked with the Hollister police department in 2007.

RELATED: Gilroy police officer shoots at man driving vehicle on field where students were playing football

Police say Browning's crime spree began when he stole a car in Fresno. Officers confronted him at the high school, not far from where children were playing tackle football.

Witnesses say some parents got involved, throwing tires at the suspect to stop him.

Moments later, police say Browning drove directly toward an officer, who opened fire. Browning lost control and crashed, and then surrendered.
