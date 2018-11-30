Court records show a white former Dallas police officer has been indicted on a murder charge for fatally shooting her black unarmed neighbor after she said she mistakenly went to his apartment instead of her own.The Dallas County court records were posted Friday before authorities were set to announce a grand jury's decision on the fate of Amber Guyger. She was arrested days after the Sept. 6 shooting that killed her 26-year-old neighbor Botham Jean. He was from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia.Guyger told investigators she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and thought she'd encountered an intruder. She was later fired from the Dallas Police Department, and Jean's family has filed a lawsuit against Guyger and the city.The shooting thrust Dallas into the national conversation on the intersection of race and law enforcement.