Cierre Wood, ex-NFL running back and former Texans player, charged in murder of 5-year-old

Police say Cierre Wood was charged with murder on Thursday after 5-year-old La-Rayah Davis allegedly died as a result of child abuse.

Police say Cierre Wood was charged with murder Thursday after 5-year-old La-Rayah Davis allegedly died as a result of child abuse.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- A former NFL running back is facing murder charges after his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter died.KLAS-TV reports Las Vegas police arrested 28-year-old Cierre Wood on Wednesday. He originally was charged with first-degree child abuse and neglect.The Clark County Coroner's Office says 5-year-old La-Rayah Davis died Tuesday night as a result of child abuse after she was found unresponsive in her mom's apartment then taken to the hospital.Detectives say she had bruising to her torso, legs, and abdomen. Prosecutors say La-Rayah also had a large liver laceration.La-Rayah's father says over the last two months, the child often was afraid to go home. He is distraught and searching for justice."I can't call her, I can't. I just talked to her that Wednesday before and she said, 'Dad, I will see you in two weeks, right?' And I said, 'Yeah, I'll see you soon.' The next day, I get a call that she is gone."Police have charged Wood's girlfriend, who is La-Rayah's mother, Amy Taylor, with child abuse and neglect.Wood is being held without bond.Our sister station ABC13 did reach out to the Texans, but the team has not commented on the arrest.Wood played in college at Notre Dame and spent time in the NFL with Houston, New England and Buffalo. Wood was cut from the Texans in 2013, and he most recently was released by the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes in 2017.