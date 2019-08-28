brush fire

Forward progress of Marin County grass fire stopped; evacuations lifted

MARIN CO., Calif. -- Marin County Fire officials say that the forward progress of a 10-acre grass fire has been stopped.

The blaze is 60 percent contained and evacuations have been lifted for the area of Rancho Santa Margarita East.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brush firefirefirefightersmarin county
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
BRUSH FIRE
Evacuation orders lifted for Mountain fire
Shasta County wildfire burns 600 acres, 40 percent contained
Crews battle wildfire, 600 acres burned in Redding
Crews stop forward progress of SJ fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen car burglary caught on camera in SF's Chinatown
ABC7 story inspires viewers to help Sunnyvale nonprofit farm
CA program to provide 2 years of free tuition to community college students
Big Belly trash cans to make big difference in SF cleanliness
WB I-580 in Oakland back open after police chase
DA to dismiss charges against SF condo attack suspect in separate case
Ex-Google engineer charged in trade secrets theft case
Show More
Jeffrey Epstein accusers pour out their anger in court
Viral 26-pound cat has a home; shelter received over 3K applications
Meth disguised as ice pops seized at California-Arizona border
Santa Clara crash kills 28-year-old, driver charged with murder, DUI
Hit-and-run driver side-swipes San Francisco Mayor London Breed's official car
More TOP STORIES News