Society

Contra Costa County authorities urge public to lay off fireworks 4th of July weekend

By
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been like the Fourth of July almost every night in many Bay Area cities, especially in the East Bay, where on Wednesday fire and police officials showed the public exactly how even a small sparkler can create a huge problem.

From the ignition of a few sparklers in a gutter to fully engulfed, it took just four minutes in a demonstration for those initial sparks to turn into a potentially deadly attic and roof fire.

RELATED: July 4th: What's allowed and what's not in California

"We all know that we're in the throws of fire season," said Lewis Broschard, the Fire Chief of Contra Costa County. "It's just now July 1, but we've been very busy since May with an almost four-fold increase in vegetation and grass fire response, dozens of those, particularly in the last two or three weeks, have been caused by firework use."

Snuffing out the increasing activity has proven difficult for police, a problem perhaps exacerbated by boredom from COVID-19 sheltering and an influx of illegal commercial-grade explosives, readily available on the internet.

VIDEO: Gunshots or fireworks: Here's how to tell the difference
EMBED More News Videos

Was that fireworks or gunshots? Here's what you need to know to tell the difference.



This coming weekend, police and firefighters will be on extra patrols with the emphasis on education.

"If we catch you in the act, it is a ticket," said Chief Mark Bustillos, of the Concord Police Department. "That's the education piece. It's really difficult. They light it, it goes boom, they're gone. My officers are out there when they see kids scatter, it's like 'Hey, get over here!'"

"Frankly, it's about telling parents, 'Tell your kids to knock it off!'"

RELATED: Bay Area Fourth of July Fireworks and Events 2020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconcordtickets4th of julycontra costa countyfirewildfirejuly 4thfirefighterspolicefireworks
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What needs to happen to get CA back on track? UCSF doctor explains
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
At least 4 injured in shooting on I-580 in Oakland, authorities say
Monterey to issue $100 face mask citations, closes beaches for 4th of July
Newsom orders tightened coronavirus restrictions for CA
Pool testing could aid COVID-19 fight
Watch List: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Show More
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
Health experts slam US deal for large supply of coronavirus drug
COVID-19 infects nearly half of residents at Hayward healthcare facility
Richmond orders removal of Confederate statues on city land
Texas Lt. Gov.: Dr. Fauci 'doesn't know what he's talking about'
More TOP STORIES News