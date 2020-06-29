East Bay firework stands expect huge sales ahead of Fourth of July weekend

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Stands in Dublin are bracing for another busy day of selling safe and sane fireworks.Jeff Gadd said he sold $3,000 worth of fireworks within the first 15 minutes of opening on Sunday."I've been running this booth for seven years and we did about 10 times what we usually do on the first day," Gadd said.Gadd said usually on the first day they sell 800-1,000 products, yesterday the sold 10,000.He said since people are staying home, there's more interest."I think when you need to stay at home there's no actual firework shows going on around here, they want to have something at home," Gadd said.At another stand nearby, they sold out of some products within the first couple of hours of opening.Trudie Giordano, Executive Director of Dublin Partners in Education runs the stand."Some are getting fireworks for New Year's too cause you don't know what might be," Giordano said.She hopes business stays busy since money will go towards local schools and marching band programs."Education really took a hit. We weren't able to do a lot of the fundraising so this is kind of been an important one," Giordano said.Alameda County Fire Chief David Rocha says they're seeing a significant increase in fire responses they've had. He said safe and sane fireworks are selling big as well as illegal fireworks going off. Currently any type of fireworks are illegal in Pleasanton, Livermore, San Ramon and Danville.Rocha said conditions for the holiday weekend look dry."We're expecting the weather to be warm, there to be some wind. The Alameda County Fire department will be staffing extra resources like we do every Fourth of July. Or during red flag periods as well," Rocha.He wants to remind people to set safe and sane fireworks on asphalt and in clear areas.