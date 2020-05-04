american idol

Bay Area native Francisco Martin hopes to advance to 'American Idol's' top 10

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The last time we saw "American Idol" contestant and San Francisco native Francisco Martin, he performed from his home in Daly City for the first-ever virtually hosted show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 19-year-old impressed the judges by singing Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream."

RELATED: 'American Idol' auditions: Katy Perry tells San Francisco contestant he is 'Top 10' talent

ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze was able to catch up with the Bay Area native about his experience competing on the show from home and his hopes to advance as one of the top 10 contestants.

RELATED: Bay Area 'American Idol' contestant Francisco Martin sings live on ABC7 News

You can watch the full interview in the media player above.

Martin along with Grace Leer are both Bay Area natives hoping to make it to the next round.

The top 10 will be revealed on "American Idol" Sunday, May 3 at 8 p.m. PST on ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiatelevisionsingingcoronavirusshelter in placeamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'American Idol' auditions: SF contestant amazes judges
'American Idol' contestant Francisco Martin sings live on ABC7 News
AMERICAN IDOL
'American Idol': Danville's Grace Leer vying for top 10
'Idol' judges talk about home performances, top 10
Ryan Seacrest, judges prep for virtual return of 'American Idol'
'American Idol' top 20 will perform from home to respect physical distancing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Sonoma Co. opens 2 new COVID-19 community testing sites
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in San Jose
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
South Bay bike clinic targeted by thieves during shelter-in-place order
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested in shooting of friend while camping
Pandemic spurs suburban housing trend
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Show More
George W. Bush encourages unity in rare public message
Americans without bank accounts must wait for stimulus checks
Video captures coyote going for a stroll in SF
Pompeo: China must be held accountable for COVID-19
South Bay charity group continues drive-thru food distributions
More TOP STORIES News