Bay Area native Francisco Martin hopes to advance to 'American Idol's' top 10

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The last time we saw "American Idol" contestant and San Francisco native Francisco Martin, he performed from his home in Daly City for the first-ever virtually hosted show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 19-year-old impressed the judges by singing Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream."
ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze was able to catch up with the Bay Area native about his experience competing on the show from home and his hopes to advance as one of the top 10 contestants.
Martin along with Grace Leer are both Bay Area natives hoping to make it to the next round.
The top 10 will be revealed on "American Idol" Sunday, May 3 at 8 p.m. PST on ABC7.
