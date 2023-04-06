  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

SpaghettiOs announces new Spicy Original made with Frank's RedHot sauce

AP logo
Thursday, April 6, 2023 9:45AM
Spaghettios teams up with Frank's RedHot to create new flavor
EMBED <>More Videos

Spaghettios teams up with Frank's RedHot to create new flavor targeting nostalgic Millennials.

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- America's iconic o-shaped pasta is turning up the heat! SpaghettiOs announced new Spicy Original made with Frank's RedHot. Featuring the distinct flavor of the #1 hot sauce in the world, SpaghettiOs Spicy Original packs a mild-medium heat level that meets growing consumer demand for spicy food.

The new flavor continues a shift in the brand's focus to cater to millennials who grew up with the brand and now make up over one-third of SpaghettiOs total annual sales. In a recent survey of adults (18-35) who ate SpaghettiOs in the past year, almost half report eating the canned pasta at least once a week. Also, more than one-third (35%) of respondents mentioned adding spice to the canned pasta to satisfy their 'grown-up' palates.

"SpaghettiOs and Frank's RedHot each have an undeniable fandom," said Mieka Burns, Vice President of Meals & Sauces, Campbell Soup Company. "Through this collaboration, we're excited to put a hot, more mature twist on a classic offering that our adult consumers grew up enjoying."

New SpaghettiOs Spicy Original is available at retailers nationwide for an SRP $1.59. For more information on SpaghettiOs, and for the latest product news, visit SpaghettiOs.com.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW