Traffic

Free parking in San Francisco and Oakland on New Year's Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Drivers in San Francisco and Oakland are getting a special treat on January 1, 2020. Free parking!

In San Francisco, parking fees are not being enforced at parking meters. commuter shuttle tow-away zones or unmetered yellow, white or green zones.

RELATED: San Francisco adding more bike and e-scooter parking across city

The weekly street cleaning schedule is also postponed on January 1.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, SFMTA, has only three days per year when parking is free. Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. All parking fees are collected every other day of the year.

You can find more information about the holiday street parking enforcement schedule, here.

RELATED: Redwood City residents may soon be charged to park on their own streets

The city of Oakland also offers free parking on January 1 and several other days during the year. You can find information about Oakland's parking enforcement, here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscooaklandbay areaparkingfree stuffnew year's daydrivingsfmta
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News