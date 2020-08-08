Virginia rape suspect released from jail amid pandemic kills his accuser, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Police in Virginia say that a rape suspect released from jail in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic went on to kill the woman who accused him.

The Washington Post reports that Ibrahim E. Bouaichi was tracked down by authorities on Wednesday. But he shot himself and was in grave condition on Thursday.

Bouaichi was indicted last year on charges that included rape, strangulation and abduction. He was jailed without bond in Alexandria.

The woman testified against him in Alexandria District Court in December.

When the pandemic hit, Bouaichi's lawyers argued that he should be freed awaiting trial because the virus endangered both inmates and their attorneys. He was released on $25,000 bond over the objections of a prosecutor.

Circuit Court Judge Nolan Dawkins released Bouaichi on the condition that he only leave his Maryland home to meet with his lawyers or pretrial services officials.

RELATED: Up to 8,000 California inmates could be released early amid COVID-19 crisis

Alexandria police say that Bouaichi, 33, fatally shot the woman in late July.
Authorities said that federal marshals and Alexandria police spotted and pursued Bouaichi in Prince George's County on Wednesday. He crashed his vehicle and apparently shot himself, authorities said.

RELATED: OC to see another 176 prison inmates released early under state's COVID-19 plan
EMBED More News Videos

Orange County chief probation officer Steve Sentman discusses the state's plan to release inmates early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Judge Dawkins retired in June. He did not respond to The Washington Post's request for comment. Judges are often prohibited from commenting on pending cases.

Bouaichi's attorneys, Manuel Leiva and Frank Salvato, said in a statement that they were "certainly saddened by the tragedy both families have suffered here." The lawyers said they "were looking forward to trial. Unfortunately the pandemic continued the trial date by several months and we didn't get the chance to put forth our case."

Police said the woman was a native of Venezuela and did not have family in this country. The Washington Post reported that very little information about her was available. The Associated Press does not identify persons who may have been sexually assaulted.

Note: The above video is from a previous report.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronavirus pandemicpolicecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Up to 8,000 CA inmates could be released early amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to know about Trump's COVID-related executive orders
South Bay man with cystic fibrosis waits for COVID-19 results after nearly 2 weeks
Trump executive order mandates $400 weekly unemployment boost
San Mateo police looking for suspect in sexual assault
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
New COVID-19 clinical trial uses multiple sclerosis drug
Scammers get EDD benefits while 1M jobless can't
Show More
US intel: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump
3 suspects arrested in Alameda shooting
Bay Area county issues mask fines to deal with 'jerks'
Gov. Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision: Sources
CA day care provides face shields for kids
More TOP STORIES News