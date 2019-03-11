Boxer Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42

EMBED <>More Videos

The daughter of iconic boxer George Foreman was found dead inside her Houston home, according to family.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Freeda Foreman, daughter of iconic boxer George Foreman, died Saturday, according to family.

The 42-year-old Foreman was found unresponsive inside her home. Homicide investigators determined there was no foul play.

Foreman followed in her father's footsteps, becoming a professional boxer in 2000.

Foreman won her first five bouts before losing a year later. She finished her professional career 5-1 with three knockouts, before leaving the sport to focus on raising a family and becoming a boxing promoter.

RELATED:

Boxer George Foreman inducted into Houston Hall of Fame
EMBED More News Videos

The legendary boxer explains why Houston played such a key role in his career


Houston native George Foreman recalls Muhammad Ali
EMBED More News Videos

Once enemies in the ring, Houston-native George Foreman reflects on his friendship with Muhammad Ali after the champ's passing.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstoncelebrity deathsboxingharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Oakland City Council member's son killed in shooting near USC
Tesla announces more stores will remain open, vehicle prices will rise
Accuweather Forecast: Dry pattern begins, weekend spring warmth
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
No winner Saturday brings Powerball jackpot to $448 million
VIDEO: It's hailing in Oakland
Attorney: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly with girls
Show More
Man steals stuffed Mickey doll from piano store
Grading the Antonio Brown trade from Steelers to Raiders: Who won?
Diver trapped in whale's mouth jokes he didn't have 'whale of a time'
Bus explodes in Swedish capital, driver hospitalized
SJSU police release body cam video 5 years after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News