WILDFIRE

Freeway connector ramp reopens after Vallejo fire contained

A vegetation fire in Vallejo forced the closure of a connector ramp between I-80 and Highway 37 this evening. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. --
A connector ramp between I-80 and Highway 37 has reopened after a vegetation fire in Vallejo was contained.

Officials said on Twitter at 5:04 p.m. that the forward progress had been stopped on the fire burning near eastbound state Highway 37 and Interstate Highway 80.

The fire temporarily forced the closure of a ramp connecting I-80 to Highway 37 in the area.

