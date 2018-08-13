Freeway connector ramp reopens after Vallejo fire contained

VALLEJO, Calif. --A connector ramp between I-80 and Highway 37 has reopened after a vegetation fire in Vallejo was contained.
Officials said on Twitter at 5:04 p.m. that the forward progress had been stopped on the fire burning near eastbound state Highway 37 and Interstate Highway 80.
The fire temporarily forced the closure of a ramp connecting I-80 to Highway 37 in the area.
Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.