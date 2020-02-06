California Highway Patrol investigating 2nd shooting in the East Bay in less than 24 hours

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- There were two freeway shootings in the East Bay Wednesday. Officers have not said if they are related and have not announced any arrests.They both happened on I-880. The first one was at 3am in Fremont. Officers say someone opened fire on a black BMW near the Mowry on-ramp.The driver was able to safely get to a fire station.There were two bullet holes in the car, but no one was hurt.The second shooting was in Oakland at 11p.m. Wednesday night. It happened on Northbound 880 at 23rd Avenue. The car has bullet holes in it, but it appears no one was hurt.Investigators say the key to solving these crimes is help from the public. They are asking witnesses to come forward.