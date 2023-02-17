Homicide suspect arrested after man killed during altercation near Fremont gas station, police say

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide near a Fremont gas station on Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of an altercation between two men near Stevenson Boulevard and Paseo Padre Parkway just after 4 p.m.

When police arrived they found one of the men on the ground with severe injuries. Officers immediately rendered aid but despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the lone suspect was located in the area and arrested.

This is Fremont's first homicide of 2023.

If you have information regarding this homicide, contact Detective Brent Butcher at 510-790-6900, or email bbutcher@fremont.gov.