FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --Police are investigating after a shooting reportedly left one person dead outside the Saddle Rack Bar in Fremont last night. The shot ringing out on one of the busiest nights of the year.
Patrons tell the East Bay Times one man appears to have taken his own life in this parking lot, after a verbal altercation inside the club.
The Saddle Rack is a large, popular country-themed night club near the Pacific Commons Shopping Center in Fremont. Hundreds were there last night, and into the early morning for the business's "Black Wednesday" event; a big celebration the night before Thanksgiving.
A guitarist told our media partners, security came running in, telling everyone inside, "there's a shooter, everybody out!"
Many feared an active shooter situation was unfolding. Just two weeks ago, a gunman opened fire and killed 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks during "College Country Night".
Following that shooting, The Saddle Rack actually held a special moment of silence for those victims.
However, the guitarist also told the East Bay Times, he and Saddle Rack employees know the man who took his own life, because he regularly came to the club and taught dancing there.
The scene was cleared at around 4 a.m.
Several Saddle Rack employees exchanged hugs as they were finally leaving after such an unfortunate night.