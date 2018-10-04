MISSING CHILDREN

Fremont police searching for 14-year-old boy last seen on BART

Aamir Bijili was last seen on BART in Fremont, Calif. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2018. (Photo by Fremont PD)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Fremont police are searching for 14-year-old Aamir Bijili, who they say was last seen getting onto BART around 2:15 p.m. They say he's severely autistic.

Aamir is described at 5 foot 10 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is said to walk with a slouch.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

Police say they believe he got on at the Fremont Civic Center station and headed north towards the Hayward, Oakland area.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Aamir Bijli, please call 911 or contact the police.
