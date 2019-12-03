Fremont residents want stop sign, traffic light at intersection after deadly hit-and-run

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A Fremont neighborhood is on edge after a hit-and-run left a woman dead last week. Residents are worried about the growing danger of intersections in their area."As you can see, an idiot spinning donuts," said Tim Yamaguchi pointing at a truck screeching on Rock Ave. and Niles Blvd. It happened in broad daylight, Monday afternoon.Yamaguchi lives just down the street and he has stopped crossing at the intersection. Another reminder of just how dangerous the stretch of road can be-- a memorial has been set up on a sidewalk for 71-year-old Suzanne Ogi.Ogi and her dog were hit and killed at Linda Dr. and Niles Blvd. on Friday night. The driver took off and so far, police have no leads."The family needs closure-- I'm sure this person has a conscience and would like to give his side of the story," said Sgt. Daniel O'Connell.Police believe the suspect is a white male in his 50's with gray hair and glasses, possibly driving a sedan with some front end damage.Fremont City Council is set to discuss plans on Tuesday night for a new traffic signal at Rock Avenue, as well as flashing beacons for a pedestrian crossing at El Portal Ave. and Arroyo Parkway.The meeting will only look at possible designs. For residents who live in the area, the plans can't come soon enough."Even just in these side streets, we see cars sometimes going 40 miles an hour," says Andrea Rowland, a resident in the neighborhood.Daniel Stevens has lived in the area for decades. He's concerned for his granddaughter who often spends time at his home."We've got to move forward and prevent anything like this in the future," he said.