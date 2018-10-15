SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

Fremont Street in San Francisco partially reopened after 20 day closure

The stretch of Fremont Street that runs under the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco is partially back open. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The stretch of Fremont Street that runs under the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco is partially back open.

It was closed three weeks ago after workers discovered cracks in two of the Center's support beams. The left and the right hand lanes are now open. The middle lane will remain closed. It's holding equipment being used to shore up the two damaged beams.

The Transit Center is still closed.

