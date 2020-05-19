American Airlines passenger voices concern about social distancing on flight from Fresno

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

FRESNO, Calif. -- A passenger who flew onboard an American Airlines flight from Fresno to Dallas shared her concerns about social distancing on social media.Tammy Gonzalez was on a trip over the weekend and took a video of the plane cabin, writing on Twitter that she had not felt so unsafe in her life.While most of the passengers shown onboard in the video were wearing masks, Gonzalez said the rows were practically full.In response, American Airlines said it's working hard to create more space by limiting the number of passengers on each flight.The airline said on this particular flight, 28 seats were not occupied as part of distancing measures, and the aircraft was not at maximum capacity.