American Airlines passenger voices concern about social distancing on flight from Fresno

RELATED: Bay Area doctor documents 'fully packed' flight from NYC to SF amid COVID-19 pandemic
Tammy Gonzalez was on a trip over the weekend and took a video of the plane cabin, writing on Twitter that she had not felt so unsafe in her life.
While most of the passengers shown onboard in the video were wearing masks, Gonzalez said the rows were practically full.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen
In response, American Airlines said it's working hard to create more space by limiting the number of passengers on each flight.
The airline said on this particular flight, 28 seats were not occupied as part of distancing measures, and the aircraft was not at maximum capacity.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
