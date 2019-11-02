attack

Fresno man arrested for alleged brutal assault of Clovis grandfather following dispute over parking spot

By
CLOVIS, Calif. -- Clovis police detectives arrested the suspect accused of brutally assaulting a man over a parking spot at The Home Depot earlier this week.

Officials say 63-year-old John Bell of Fresno has been booked into the Fresno County jail and faces felony battery and threat charges.



"They said my nose is broken, and my left cheek is fractured, and I have some kind of tear underneath my eye."

Joe Carrera, 68, said he was trying to back out of a handicap stall when the man driving a Ford F-150 behind him became impatient.

"I got off to talk to the guy in his truck, and he says move your car, but I can't you got to move your truck back. So once I told him that he got upset and he started flipping me off," the retired correctional officer said.

That's when Carrera says the dispute escalated to physical violence.

"Before I know it, I see him lunging at me, and he struck me with both fists. I didn't have a chance to defend myself or anything," he said.

The altercation did not stop there, the grandfather of five says just as he was regaining his senses, the suspect came after him a second time, leaving him bloody and bruised.

"I'm trying to recover. He hits me again on my left cheek. At that moment, I hear my wife yelling stop hitting him, stop hitting him," Carrera said.

The man, police now identify as Bell, stopped and drove away, but not before he made one last threat.

"Before he got into his vehicle, he told me, 'the next time I'm going to kill you,'" Carrera said.

The suspect's silver F-150 was caught on camera. Saturday, police detectives made an arrest.

The video above is from an earlier broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cloviscrimeattackparkingbatteryroad rage
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTACK
Police search for child molestation suspect accused of attacking girl in SJ
PG&E CEO defends crew allegedly attacked with pellet gun
Arrest made in brazen SF Chinatown assault
Man arrested after allegedly threatening hospital worker with knife
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th victim dies after shooting at Halloween party at Airbnb in Orinda
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
Amazon assists donation efforts for Kincade Fire victims
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': ABC7 special report
Fires & Outages: The new normal has grown old and we're tired of it
I-TEAM: History of PG&E's power problems
Airbnb CEO says company is banning 'party houses'
Show More
49ers' quarterback sends internet into tizzy with post-game interview
Why PG&E will pay residents only $100 - and only for one shutdown
Climate change contributing to wildfires, power outages
3.9 magnitude earthquake rattles Sonoma County
Healdsburg residents return home after fire evacuations
More TOP STORIES News