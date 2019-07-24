Friend defends mom charged after dropping infant during fight

MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A Georgia woman is facing murder charges after dropping her infant on pavement during a fight with another woman.

Her friend, who was also charged in the incident, says the baby's death is not his mother's fault, and is calling for her to be released from jail, WALB-TV reports.

"She strong though, she real strong. Karen real strong," Carneata Clark said.

Emotions took over Clark as she tried to process a situation that ended with a close friend in jail, and a 3-month-old dead.

26-year-old Karen Harrison was arrested Saturday, July 20th, a day after a violent fight broke out in the parking lot of Thomas Beauty Two store in Moultrie.

Police say Harrison dropped her baby boy on the pavement during the incident. But Clark says there's so much more to the story.

"People on the outside looking in, they don't even know the story, you feel me? I feel like, yeah, free Karen, all the way," Clark said.

On Monday, a judge denied bond for Harrison who is facing charges of felony murder, cruelty to children, and affray.

Clark also not walking away unscathed, being charged with providing a false statement and obstruction. She was released on a $5000 bond.

And now that Clark is out, she's demanding justice for Harrison and her family.

"If y'all know Karen, y'all know she takes care of her kids, y'all know how she feel about her kids, y'all know what she'll do for her kids, y'all know that girl is not no bad person," Clark said.

When reached for comment, District Attorney Brad Shealy released the following statement on his reasoning for the felony murder charge:

"Preliminary information indicates that the baby died as a result of medical attention not being sought. And based upon that, the warrant was issued for felony murder."

But the biggest question is why wasn't the other woman involved in the fight charged.

Shealy says more charges could follow.

"No charges issued at this time, doesn't mean some couldn't come out in the future, based upon the evidence," Shealy said.
