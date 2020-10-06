2020 presidential election

Texas neighbors with opposing political signs show how to have friendly relationship

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- As Election Day approaches, tension between the Democratic and Republican parties continue to rise.

However, two central Texas neighbors are urging everyone to lead with love and not judgement.

Tasha Hancock and Marne Litton live in Cedar Park, near Austin. They have been neighbors and friends for six years.

Litton is a Republican and Hancock is a Democrat, KVUE reports.

RELATED: Man places electric fence around 'Trump 2020' sign after it was stolen 6 times
EMBED More News Videos

The lifelong Democrat recently turned Republican says his sign was stolen six times before he decided to take action.



They say they wanted to change the narrative after seeing neighbors bicker online, and political signs vandalized.

"So I may think one way about one subject and that's why I vote a certain way, but that doesn't run my whole life," Litton said. "That doesn't mean I'm a bad person, or my kids are not good people, or we're not a good family and vice versa."

"We're both mothers," Hancock said. "This is to demonstrate to our kids that you can have different opinions, you can look different, and still respect and love one another."

Even though they'll be checking different boxes on Nov. 3, the duo said they will be riding to the polls together to make their voices heard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasdonald trumprepublicanstexas newsdemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldelectionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Michelle Obama goes after Trump in new video
Trump back at White House; not 'out of the woods,' doctors say
'If Bea can do it, anyone can': 102-year-old gears up to vote by mail
Trump back at White House; not 'out of the woods,' doctors say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland airport launches free COVID-19 testing
Firefighters fear job cuts pending Santa Clara Co. supervisors meeting
Trump back at White House; not 'out of the woods,' doctors say
Santa Rosa firefighter loses new home in Glass Fire
EDD employee says thousands losing benefits by mistake
Live updates: Glass Fire burns 66,840 acres, 50% contained
COVID-19 updates: Dr. Ghaly to give update on state's response to COVID-19
Show More
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Man charged after brutal assaults of 2 women in their 70s in SF
Alameda Co. DA reopens investigation into Oscar Grant's death
Want to vote in person? Here's what you need to know
SKY7 gets first look at Glass Fire damage
More TOP STORIES News