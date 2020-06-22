Health & Fitness

Passenger at LAX removed from Frontier Airlines flight for not wearing mask

A passenger was taken off a Frontier Airlines flight out of Los Angeles International Airport in part because he refused to wear a mask.
LOS ANGELES -- A passenger was taken off a Frontier Airlines flight out of Los Angeles International Airport in part because he refused to wear a mask.

Frontier says the passenger in question was on a Denver-bound flight early Sunday morning and was removed for not complying with repeated crew member instructions.

Several Los Angeles police officers were called in to escort the man off the plane.

Frontier requires all passengers to wear masks when flying.

There is no federal mandate requiring passengers to wear masks onboard a plane, but all major U.S. airlines put policies in place in recent weeks stating that passengers and crew have to wear face coverings in order to fly.

Exceptions exist for kids, passengers eating and drinking and for those with certain medical conditions.

American Airlines bans activist who refused to wear face mask on flight
EMBED More News Videos

American Airlines has temporarily banned from its planes Brandon Straka, an activist who refused to wear a face mask on a recent flight, the first reported banning of a passenger who refused to comply with an airline's face mask rules.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyface maskair traveltravelcoronavirusfrontier airlineslos angeles international airportu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci says 'it will be when not if' for a COVID-19 vaccine: LIVE
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
LIVE: Funeral for Rayshard Brooks held at MLK's historic church
Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
Video of woman coughing on 1-year-old released by SJ police
DMV to resume behind-the-wheel driver's tests on Friday
Trump heads to virus hotspot Arizona and border
Show More
VIDEO: Transgender teen verbally assaulted by couple in Marin Co.
CA sees surge in COVID-19 cases as more Bay Area businesses reopen
LAX adds thermal-imaging cameras to screen for COVID-19
Coronavirus live updates: Free testing opens at SAP Center today
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News