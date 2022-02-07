airline industry

Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B deal, creating nation's fifth largest carrier

The deal is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and other liabilities.
EMBED <>More Videos

Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal

The parent company of the budget airline Frontier is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will give the combined company enough heft to better compete against the largest U.S. airlines.

The deal is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and operating lease liabilities.

Spirit shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own. This implies a value of $25.83 per Spirit share at Frontier's closing stock price of $12.39 on Friday.

Existing Frontier shareholders will own approximately 51.5% and existing Spirit stockholders will own approximately 48.5% of the combined airline. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., based in Denver, slipped almost 3% before the opening bell Monday. Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc., based in Miami, jumped about 12%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelairline industryfrontier airlinesairlineu.s. & worldspirit airlines
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AIRLINE INDUSTRY
Air travel meltdown likely to continue for weeks, analysts say
Medical experts urge vaccine mandate for domestic air travel
CA community colleges offer accessible path for aviation careers
Spike in air rage incidents, latest on Philly-Miami flight
TOP STORIES
Rat problem raising concerns at one of SF's busiest playgrounds
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
85% of SF's drug arrests happen in the Tenderloin. Police explain why
Wealthy Bay Area town accepts affordable housing after lawsuit threat
SF's anticipated mobile recycling service launched, but with issues
Community holds vigil for missing Oakley woman
Former EDD worker sentenced to prison for COVID-19 unemployment fraud
Show More
CDC releases new guidance for some to get additional booster shot
Magnitude 3.2 quake hits near San Leandro USGS says
Son of former Cal athlete killed in I-880 shooting remembers his dad
COVID-19 updates: New Berkeley mandate starts Monday
SF Standard on Lyft's Bay Wheels, future of e-bikes in the city
More TOP STORIES News