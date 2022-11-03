Disney's Frozen is coming to San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre!
An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.
Enter for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the performance on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre.
Enter daily, Wednesday, 11/2/22 through Wednesday, 11/16/22 at 11:55 p.m. PT