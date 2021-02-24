San Jose-based Fry's Electronics permanently closing all stores

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- After nearly 36 years in business, San Jose-based Fry's Electronics has announced it is shutting down today.
The company, perhaps even more well known for outlandish themes at some of its stores, from Aztec to "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," said Wednesday in an online posting that the COVID-19 pandemic had made it impossible to continue.
Fans immediately took to Twitter to post images and memories (good and bad).
Only four Fry's locations were left in the Bay Area, but the company has 31 stores in nine states.
The pandemic has done heavy damage to retailers, but Fry's was already getting hammered by online competition and a battle between heavy-hitters Best Buy and Amazon.com.
Fry's Electronics Inc. said its operations have ceased and the wind-down of locations will begin immediately. Customers with electronics being repaired in-store store are being asked to pick them up.
The stores online presence appears largely to have been shut down.
