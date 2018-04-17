A nationwide manhunt for a smiling, but wanted grandmother accused of murder has narrowed down to Texas after she was reportedly spotted in Corpus Christi.Police say Lois Reiss, 56, is allegedly responsible for killing her own husband last month in Minnesota.Following the murder, Reiss moved to a casino in Iowa and then on to Fort Meyers, Florida, where authorities say she befriended a woman who resembled her.The release of a new surveillance video shows Reiss leaving a motel in Florida after she allegedly killed the woman just to steal her identity.The video also shows Reiss driving her latest victim's car to Corpus Christi, where it was last spotted.Authorities are warning everyone to be on the lookout, as they say, Reiss could be anywhere, and they fear she may kill again.