How to see February's full snow moon tonight

To casual stargazers, it will also appear full Thursday, the night after its peak.
Catch the rise of the Snow Moon on Feb. 16

As the winter nears its end (only one month left to go!), the second full moon of 2022, the snow moon, will shine in the sky Wednesday.

February's snow moon peaked at 11:57 a.m. ET. Try to catch the moon when it rises in the east for some incredible shots when it appears above the horizon, according to AccuWeather.

This full moon has been dubbed the snow moon since snowfall is usually at its heaviest in the Northern Hemisphere during February. It follows January's wolf moon, and the worm moon comes next in March.

2022 full moon schedule, according to NASA


  • Wolf Moon: Monday, Jan. 17
  • Snow Moon: Wednesday, Feb. 16
  • Worm Moon: Friday, March 18
  • Pink Moon: Saturday, April 16
  • Flower Moon: Monday, May 16 (total lunar eclipse)
  • Strawberry Moon: Tuesday, June 14
  • Buck Moon: Wednesday, July 13
  • Sturgeon Moon: Thursday, Aug. 11
  • Harvest Moon: Saturday, Sept. 10
  • Hunter's Moon: Sunday, Oct. 9
  • Beaver Moon: Tuesday, Nov. 8 (total lunar eclipse)
  • Cold Moon: Wednesday, Dec. 7
