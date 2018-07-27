OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The funeral for MacArthur BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson will be on Friday at Acts Full Gospel Church on 66th Avenue in Oakland.
The service begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.
If you'd like to make a donation to help Nia's family, click here.
