Funeral home shooting in Union City leaves 5 hospitalized

Five people were reported shot at the Chapel of the Chimes around 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Police surrounded the funeral home and are investigating the incident. It is unclear if a funeral service was going on at the time of the shooting.

A shooting at Chapel of the Chimes cemetery in Hayward last night left five people hospitalized with gunshot wounds.Police are looking for what could be multiple suspects. The shooting happened in front of the mortuary along busy Mission Boulevard. A cemetery worker says one victim was chased and shot among the graves.Over 50 people were inside the chapel for a 7 p.m. viewing. Outside on the fast lawn, another separate group had pitched a tent and chairs at the gravesite of a loved one.The general manager says many cultures' values spending hours at this cemetery with a picnic and a chance to be near a lost loved one. When the shooting took place, staff called 911.Lt. Steve Mendez with Union City police said "the scene was chaotic when they arrived. They found three gunshot victims in a driveway in front of the mortuary at the cemetery."One woman who heard the gunfire says she saw people drinking under a tent, some with guns. The chapel was placed on lockdown as police canvassed the neighborhood for more witnesses or suspects.Officers came upon a 7-Eleven store two blocks away from where witnesses say they noticed a man in the parking lot with a wound to his arm.They claim police handcuffed three young men and took them away and ambulances.One shooting victim drove himself to a local hospital. Police towed two cars. They are now hoping to interview the victims to figure out a motive. All five victims are listed in stable condition.Chapel of the Chimes issued a statement saying safety is a top priority as they reevaluate their security measures.The General Manager says they may limit gatherings with chairs and tents and are even looking into hiring private security.