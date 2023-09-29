Gabe Kapler relieved of duties as SF Giants manager, team says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gabe Kapler has been dismissed as manager of San Francisco Giants, the team announced Friday afternoon.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Kapler was originally hired as manager of the club in 2019.

"After making this recommendation to ownership and receiving their approval, I met with Gabe today to inform him of our decision," said Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi in a statement. "In his tenure as Giants manager, Gabe led our team through an unprecedented pandemic in 2020 and a franchise-record 107 wins and postseason berth in 2021. He has been dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance of the San Francisco Giants and I have tremendous respect for him as a colleague and friend."

"On behalf of the Giants organization, we wish Gabe the best of luck in his future endeavors and thank him for his contributions over the last four years."