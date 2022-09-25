SF's Galileo forfeits football game over parents' safety concerns at Richmond High School

Richmond High School's football team got its first win of the season because their opponents from a San Francisco high school decided not to play.

"That forfeiture means that Richmond High School lost the opportunity to play their first home game of the year," explains Liz Sanders, Director of Communications at the West Contra Costa Unified School District.

"And it means that students who have been working very hard to build up their football program, our cheerleaders who have also been working very hard to build up their program and as well as the marching band, did not get the opportunity to compete in their first completion of the year."

Richmond High was supposed to play the team from San Francisco's Galileo Academy of Science and Technology. But according to Sanders, Richmond's football coach simply got a notification on Thursday, without any discussion, that the team from Galileo wasn't coming because of parents' concerns over safety.

"The specific incidents were not at Richmond High School. One was an incident that had occurred outside of a different high school in 2019," says Sanders.

Galileo has played Richmond before but never in the city of Richmond.

ABC7 News reached out to the coaching staff and administration at Galileo. They did not return the request for comment.

But in an interview with our media partners at The San Francisco Standard, Galileo head coach Nick Naudain said, "I spoke with their principal and he explained that recent incidents had been at other schools in their district, but that didn't convince our parents."

"We would want to have a conversation about any parents safety concerns that there are. We want to be able to share our safety plan. And also, dispel any potential rumors," says Sanders.

But some say the forfeiture isn't just about a football game - it's also about this community and its students.

Galileo is in a wealthy part of San Francisco. Richmond High is in socioeconomically depressed part of the City of Richmond, and almost 90 percent Latino. The district admits, that raises concerns.

"I think the optics are concerning and problematic. And so our disappointment includes concern that there are some optics here that are problematic," says Sanders.

She says Richmond High's principal will reach out to Galileo's principal on Monday to have those conversations.

"One of the things we want to make sure that this does not say to our students, is that they have any less of a right to compete in a full school experience because of the community that they come from," says Sanders.

