TODAY ON ABC7: Warriors look to even series against Kings in game 4 of NBA playoffs

The Sacramento Kings currently lead the series 2-1. You can watch game four at 12:30 p.m. right here on ABC7.

SAN FRANCISCO -- After Game 3's win Stephen Curry said on the TNT broadcast postgame "they say Draymond's got a history, so do we."

A clear shot at his disapproval of Dray's suspension all the while saying this series is far from over. No team in NBA history has ever won a series down three games to none

That would have been the scenario had the Warriors lost game three, but Steph willed his team to victory. Scoring a game-high 36 points hitting 6 from downtown his teammates new and old impressed with 30's approach.

The Sacramento Kings currently lead the series 2-1 against the Golden State Warriors.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gestures after shooting a 3-point basket during Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

RELATED: NBA 2023 Playoffs: Warriors vs Kings schedule, everything to know

Latest Stats

Sacramento Kings (48-34, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (44-38, sixth in the Western Conference)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 238

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Kings lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings visit the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last meeting 114-97 on April 21 led by 36 points from Stephen Curry, while De'Aaron Fox scored 26 points for the Kings.

The Warriors are 7-9 in division games. Golden State leads the league averaging 16.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.5% from downtown. Curry leads the team averaging 5.0 makes while shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

The Kings are 9-7 against the rest of their division. Sacramento scores 120.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

MORE: Draymond Green to keep being 'who I am' despite suspension

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 121.1 points, 48.0 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: day to day (illness), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

Kings: Matthew Dellavedova: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

KGO-TV staff contributed to this report.

You can watch game 4 of the NBA playoffs between the Kings and Warriors at 12:30 p.m. on ABC7.