ROBBERY

Gang of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police are searching for a gang of women who bolted from a Lululemon store after stealing more than 100 pairs of yoga pants worth $10,000. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
Fresno police are searching for a gang of women who bolted from the Lululemon store at Fig Garden Village in Northwest Fresno after stealing more than a hundred pairs of yoga pants on Sunday.

Police say the thefts cost the store about $10,000 and that these women have likely hit up other chains in California, including some possibly in the Bay Area.

Lululemon, with its chic athletic-wear and high-end price tags, isn't a place you'd expect to find trouble. It's why yoga instructor Christine Brown said she was startled when three women with other intentions waltzed through the front door.

"For me, I was just shocked, and I froze," said Brown, who had finished teaching a class inside the store earlier that morning. "I didn't know what to do. I didn't know if there was anything I could do."

VIDEO: Thieves steal from Apple Store at Fresno's Fashion Fair in seconds
EMBED More News Videos

Crystal clear surveillance video shows how a group of young men made off with a small fortune worth of Apple products.



Brown says the women were calm. They didn't speak. They didn't fight. They walked to the back of the store, scooped as many leggings as they could fit into their bags and then walked out.

"We were all in a daze," she said. "The manager was just trying to keep everything calm, saying it's OK, it's OK."

The leggings are among the most expensive item in the store, averaging about $100 each. The thieves stole 148 pairs, and police believe they could be responsible for more.

"They believe it's related to a crew that has hit Lululemon in the Bay Area," said Lt. Joe Gomez. "They had three photos, African American females. They indicated they had been arrested before."

Officers say the employees and customers did the right thing by letting the thieves go.

They are now trying to get surveillance video from the parking lot, and they know cameras inside the store captured the women's faces.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
yogaclothingwomen's clothingrobberyburglaryFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Thieves steal from Fresno Apple Store in seconds
ROBBERY
SFPD called on black business owner in Mission District
SF neighbors duct taped, held at gunpoint during early morning robbery
VIDEO: SoCal MMA fighter subdues would-be burglar
FBI searching for serial bank robber in Bay Area
More robbery
Top Stories
Charges filed against MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner appealing sexual assault conviction
Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire amid standoff shootout
Mugshot released of MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Teen had to have gallbladder removed, Hot Cheetos may be to blame
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Stanford
Show More
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Shelter-in-place lifted after police activity in San Rafael
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Trump plan will aid farmers hurt by tariffs
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
More News