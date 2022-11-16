Crews contain fire caused by ruptured gas line in Concord, officials say

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews were able to extinguished a fire started by a gas leak in Concord on Wednesday, officials said.

Concord Fire Department battled the blaze after a third-party construction crew hit the gas line which caused the fire.

The fire was reported at just after 11 a.m. and happened at Grant St. and Frederick St.

The fire was contained at 12:15 p.m., a spokesperson with Pacific Gas & Electricity said.

The fire briefly close nearby roadways, and put a shelter-in-place order for parts of John Muir Hospital located across the street. The order has since been lifted.

A John Muir Hospital spokesperson said the fire caused an outage at the hospital and ran on an emergency generator.

Doctors were able to finish-up surgeries in progress, but will not be working on new surgeries for the remainder of the day, the hospital noted.

A PG &E spokesperson said power at the hospital should be restored in a few hours. PG &E said it was a third party that struck the gas line, not a PG &E crew.

Concord fire officials say there were no injuries, no buildings threatened and no evacuations ordered.

