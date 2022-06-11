gas prices

$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high

Drivers in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.
EMBED <>More Videos

$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high

NEW YORK -- The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever.

Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.

The national average price has jumped 19 cents in just the past week, and it's up $1.93 from this time last year.

There are several reasons for the surge in gasoline prices.

Americans typically drive more starting around Memorial Day, so demand is up. Global oil prices are rising, compounded by sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine. And there are limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic.

Add it all up, and the cost of filling up is draining money from Americans who are facing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years.

California has the highest average price, at $6.43, according to AAA. The lowest average is Mississippi, at $4.52.

While this is the first time breaking the $5 barrier, it's still not a record when inflation is taken into account. Gas peaked at $4.11 a gallon in July 2008, which would be equal to about $5.40 a gallon today.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivenew yorkmoneycarsnationalsavingsauto newsconsumerdriverauto industryeconomygas pricesaaagas stationu.s. & worlddrivingconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Glitch at NorCal gas station lowers price to 69 cents a gallon
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
Thieves modifying trucks to steal gas as prices skyrocket, police say
Economic issues top the public's agenda: POLL
TOP STORIES
Marine killed in SoCal flight crash ID'd as son of former LA Dodger
Glitch at NorCal gas station lowers price to 69 cents a gallon
'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new gun measures
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
CDC releases new details about how monkeypox virus spreads
At least 2 fights break out outside Boston arena after Warriors' win
New restrictions on ships to protect whales coming soon
Show More
Twin brothers to lead local march for gun reform this Saturday
Warriors hold on to beat Celtics 107-97, series even at 2-2
Rebound of Bay Area tourism expected with removal of COVID test req.
Another former East Bay MUD employee alleges discrimination in lawsuit
Justin Bieber says he has facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome
More TOP STORIES News