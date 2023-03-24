  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

LIVE: Governor Gavin Newsom to address current state of California drought

KFSN logo
Friday, March 24, 2023 5:02PM
Gov. Gavin Newsom updates public on California's drought
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom updates public on California's drought

CALIFORNIA -- Governor Gavin Newsom is in Northern California Friday morning to talk about the latest on the state's drought status.

He'll spend the day visiting a water project in Yolo County.

Governor Newsom plans to highlight the state's efforts to boost water supplies.

Two weeks ago, Newsom signed an executive order that temporarily lifted regulations and set conditions for diverting flood-stage water to increase groundwater recharge storage.

The Governor will speak at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

We will be live-streaming this news conference, check back later to watch.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW