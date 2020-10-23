homeless

LIVE: Gov. Newsom tours emergency housing for the homeless in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to visit San Jose Friday afternoon to tour an emergency housing community and announce additional funding for the Homekey project, an initiative to create long-term housing for the homeless in California.

The governor is expected to hold a press briefing and answer questions at 12:30 p.m. after the housing tour.

