SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to visit San Jose Friday afternoon to tour an emergency housing community and announce additional funding for the Homekey project, an initiative to create long-term housing for the homeless in California.
The governor is expected to hold a press briefing and answer questions at 12:30 p.m. after the housing tour.
RELATED: Governor Newsom discusses homeless motels amid worsening pandemic during Pittsburg visit
Watch the live event in the media player above.
LIVE: Gov. Newsom tours emergency housing for the homeless in San Jose
HOMELESS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More